Riley recorded six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Riley has seen increased time on the Dolphins' defense with Jerome Baker (knee) on injured reserve and he made his fourth consecutive start in Week 17. The eighth-year pro has made 21 of his 39 total tackles on the year over the last four weeks, and he'll look to help Miami's defense stop the red-hot Bills in Week 18.