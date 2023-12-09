Smythe (ankle) does not carry an injury designation and is cleared to play Monday against the Titans, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports

After not practicing Thursday, Smythe was able to participate both of the following days which has cleared him for Week 14. The 28-year-old is the top tight end on his team but has been limited to 18 catches for 178 yards and zero touchdowns on the year as he serves mostly as a blocker on a team with dynamic receivers that get the bulk of the targets.