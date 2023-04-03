The Dolphins signed Smythe to a two-year contract extension Monday.
Smythe's contract extension comes in the wake of Miami letting Mike Gesicki walk in free agency to ultimately end up with the division-rival Patriots. Though Smythe has generally thrived as a rotational tight end with an emphasis on blocking, having only once reached the 300-yard receiving mark in his five-year career, he's currently staring down an interesting opportunity atop the Dolphins' depth chart. With the team also having traded Hunter Long to the Rams as part of a deal to acquire Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), though, it seems likely that Miami will add to the TE position in April's draft.
