Smythe (quad/knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Smythe appears to have picked up both quad and knee injuries during the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the 49ers, explaining why he opened the week in limited fashion. The 27-year-old tight end will have two more chances to practice in full before the team would be forced to tag him with an injury designation heading into Sunday night's matchup against the Chargers.
