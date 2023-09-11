Smythe recorded three receptions on seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.

Smythe surprisingly finished second on the team in targets, behind only Tyreek Hill. His final production isn't particularly noteworthy, but he got looks as a deep threat and in the red zone. With Hill and Jaylen Waddle the only pass catchers with locked-in roles, Smythe could have the chance to emerge as more of a receiving threat this season.