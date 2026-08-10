Dolphins' Greg Dulcich: Back to full practice Monday

Dulcich (hand) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Dulcich had been in a red non-contact jersey at practice last week but appears to be past his hand issue. The 26-year-old is slated to handle TE1 duties for the Dolphins this season after he caught 26 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown over the final nine games last regular season. A catch-first athlete at the position, there's a world in which Dulcich paces this offense in receiving in 2026 due to the lack of proven playmaking at the wide receiver position.