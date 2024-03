The Dolphins re-signed Bailey on a two-year, $4.2 million deal, per Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com.

Bailey has extended his stay in Miami after coming over from New England last offseason. The All-Pro punter will make $2.1 annually over the next two seasons, but he can make up to $5 million in total with incentives. With kicker Jason Sanders also under contract through 2025, Miami is expected to retain two core special-teamers for years to come.