Bailey signed with the Dolphins on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The former Pro Bowler was released by the Patriots a week ago and will stay in the AFC East after landing a deal with the Dolphins. The 2019 fifth-round pick was suspended (and subsequently reinstated) by New England at the end of the 2022 regular season following a disagreement about his readiness to return from injured reserve, but he appears to have put the back issue from last year behind him and will look to return to form in Miami. Bailey is currently the only punter on the Dolphins' active roster, but they'll presumably add some competition ahead of training camp this summer.