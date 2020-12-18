site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-jamal-perry-returns-from-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Jamal Perry: Returns from COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perry was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Perry will return to the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. He'll mainly work on special teams with the rest of Miami's cornerbacks healthy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read