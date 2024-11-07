Holland (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland was forced to sit out for Week 9 against the Bills after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Cardinals. He wasn't able to practice all of last week, so his ability to return Thursday, though in a limited fashion, indicates the 2021 second-round pick is trending in the right direction. Holland will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Rams.