Smith had nine receptions on 12 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown with a lost fumble in Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Smith finished as the Dolphins' leading receiver across the board off of a season-high 12 targets. Despite losing one of Miami's two fumbles in the loss, the veteran tight end put a nice bow on career year after scoring his eighth touchdown in his first season playing for the Dolphins. The eight scores tied his previous high-water mark from 2020, but he set new bests in receptions (88) and yards (884) in 17 games. Smith's late-career resurgence has put the tight end on the map as a plus fantasy option after years of mediocrity.