Smith brought in 10 of 11 targets for 113 yards in the Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also committed a fumble but Miami kept possession.

Smith finished with team-high totals in receptions, receiving yards and targets with figures that either set or tied season highs. The veteran tight end's emergence in the Dolphins' offense has been a sight to behold, as he's now posted a 25-301-3 line on 30 targets in the last three games. Thanks to Thursday's production, Smith will carry new career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (648) into a Week 14 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 8.