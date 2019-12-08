Play

Stephens (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Stephens joined Miami's active roster Saturday, and he's not yet ready to suit up as a depth member of the secondary. The 24-year-old is still looking to make his NFL debut.

