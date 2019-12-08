Play

Stephens signed a contract with the Dolphins on Saturday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Stephens was on the Seahawks' practice squad but will now have a chance on the Dolphins' 53-man roster. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018 and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories