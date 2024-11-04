Washington was not targeted during Miami's 30-27 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He rushed once for nine yards.

Washington played nearly double the amount of offensive snaps (35 percent) as Odell Beckham, but the veteran wideout managed to draw three more targets. A rookie sixth-round pick, Washington's only offensive touch Sunday came in the form of a nine-yard carry, and the only punt return he fielded went for minus-1 yard. Washington will look to make more of an impact on the road versus the Rams on Monday Night Football.