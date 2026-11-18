Taaffe recorded six total tackles (four solo) and an interception during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Colts.

Taaffe was able to register at least six stops for the third straight game and sixth time overall this season. The safety's biggest moment of the game came in the second quarter, when he jumped in front of a short pass from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, securing his third interception of the year. On the year, Taaffe has compiled 53 total tackles (27 solo), three interceptions and a forced fumble over nine contests so far.