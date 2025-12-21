Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Respectable in first start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ewers completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed twice for five yards in the Dolphins' 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
The rookie seventh-round pick held his own -- albeit in a relatively favorable matchup -- in his first NFL start, arguably offering more of a spark at times than deposed starter Tua Tagovailoa. Ewers didn't take any sacks, but both of his second-half interceptions led to Bengals touchdowns. Ewers spread the ball around well while connecting with nine different targets overall. Ewers is likely to remain the starter for a Week 17 home matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Named Week 16 starter•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Remains emergency No. 3 QB•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Emergency QB3 for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Serving as emergency No. 3 QB again•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Remaining as emergency QB•
-
Dolphins' Quinn Ewers: Emergency QB vs. Baltimore•