Cracraft (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Cracraft missed the first nine weeks of the season due to a shoulder injury, but he has since played a significant role on special teams and a depth role on offense. That makes his status as a healthy scratch a surprise, while Dee Eskridge will instead take the field.
