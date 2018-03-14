Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Restructures contract
Tannehill (knee) agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract with the Dolphins, a move that reportedly saves the team $11.2 million in salary-cap space in 2018, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.
The agreement cements Tannehill as the team's top quarterback heading into the coming season. With top wideout Jarvis Landry having been traded to the Browns, Tannehill will now be throwing to newcomers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson as well as holdovers DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. That's a capable receiving quartet on paper, but the release of Julius Thomas will presumably prompt the Dolphins to revamp their tight-end corps in short order.
