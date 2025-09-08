Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Duck (ankle) is expected to miss a couple weeks, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Duck sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's blowout loss to the Colts, but it appears he avoided a season-ending issue. The second-year corner played 29 defensive snaps before exiting, recording three total tackles and one pass defended. Miami's secondary was already bleak heading into the season, so Rasul Douglas and Ethan Bonner (hamstring) will likely have their hands full while filling in for Duck.