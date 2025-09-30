Conner was not targeted during Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets.

Conner's already marginal involvement in the passing game took a backseat with the debut of veteran tight end Darren Waller. Though Waller was limited to 28 percent of offensive snaps Week 4, he was heavily utilized in those opportunities and only projects to expand his reps as the season progresses. Conner played just nine offensive snaps versus New York and he figures to face similar utilization going forward, beginning Sunday on the road against Carolina in Week 5.