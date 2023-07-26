Armstead (hip) got his knee scoped about a month ago and is still recovering, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami's star tackle is dealing with a couple injuries at the moment, but the team expects him to be ready by Week 1 of the coming season. Armstead was placed on the PUP list Tuesday and it seems like the team is being very cautious with his health. Throughout his 10-year career, the Arkansas Pine Bluff product has received All-Pro honors once and been to four pro bowls, so it makes sense why the Dolphins are being careful.