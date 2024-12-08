Hill caught 10 of 14 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for six yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets.

Hill and Jaylen Waddle posted identical first-half stat lines of five catches for 61 yards, and they ultimately accounted for 214 of Tua Tagovailoa's 331 passing yards as the Dolphins capitalized on the absence of star Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring). Hill's four-yard touchdown catch followed by a two-point conversion to Waddle helped Miami tie the game 23-23 with 9:04 to play in regulation. Despite playing through a wrist injury in recent weeks, Hill has been heating up. The speedster has scored in four of the past five games, and Hill has topped 80 receiving yards in each of his last two outings ahead of a Week 15 road game against the Texans after reaching that mark only twice through Week 12.