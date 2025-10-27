Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Logs five stops in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodson recorded five total tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Falcons.
The Texas A&M product finished tied for the second-most tackles on the Dolphins' defense Sunday, trailing Jordyn Brooks' 10-stop performance. Dodson has now recorded 59 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble over seven appearances this season. He's expected to continue starting alongside Brooks in Miami's linebacker corps head of the Week 9 matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.
