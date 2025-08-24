Dolphins' Zach Wilson: Another mixed performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson completed nine of 13 passes for 80 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Wilson followed Tua Tagovailoa into the game and led two lengthy possessions. The first stalled after Wilson took a sack, but he then tallied long completions of 21 and 17 yards on the following drive, which concluded in a rushing score. Wilson appears likely to head into the regular season as Tagovailoa's backup.
