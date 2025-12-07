Wilson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Wilson was promoted to the No. 2 QB behind Tua Tagovailoa on Oct. 26, but a sudden illness means the quarterback may not be able to play against his former team. If Wilson's immune system is unable to fight off the sickness before Sunday's game, Quinn Ewers would serve as Tagovailoa's backup for the second time this season.