The Ravens waived McMillan on Saturday, Josh Tolentino of The Baltimore Sun reports.

McMillan signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in early May and played in all three of the team's preseason contests. He performed very well, rushing 15 times for 109 yards (7.3 YPC), with more than half of that yardage coming on a 63-yard scamper. McMillan won't begin the regular season on the Ravens' 53-man roster, but he's a prime candidate to be part of the team's practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.