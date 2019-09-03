Queiroz Neto signed with the Dolphins' practice squad.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the team waived Queiroz Neto on Saturday. The 27-year-old doesn't count against the practice squad's 10-player limit. Queiroz Neto was originally allocated to Miami through the International Player Pathway Program and made the switch from defensive tackle to offensive guard early in training camp.

