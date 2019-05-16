Dwayne Bowe: Retiring with the Chiefs

Bowe signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Chiefs on Thursday.

Bowe gave Kansas City a quality return on their 2007 first-round investment over the years and will ultimately go down as the team's third-leading receiver all-time behind Tony Gonzalez and Otis Taylor. It probably won't be long until Travis Kelce and possibly Tyreek Hill pass him in that regard, though.

