Singleton recorded 120 tackles (75 solo), two sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in 2020.

Singleton latched on with the Eagles' practice squad in 2019 after playing the previous three seasons in the CFL. He played exclusively on special teams that season, and that remained his primary role in 2020 before a bevy of injuries opened up a starting spot for him in Week 6. The Montana State product wouldn't relinquish the job over the rest of the year, recording fewer than eight tackles just twice over the Eagles' final 11 games. The Nick Sirianni regime could mean a new defensive scheme and different results for Singleton in 2021, but the 27-year-old will almost certainly be back in Philadelphia, as he has more than earned the minimum contract required to keep him.