Mukuba did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Mukuba was able to overcome a shoulder injury to participate in training camp practice, but he is now working through a hamstring issue that sidelined him for Thursday's session. The Eagles open the regular season against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, so Mukuba's practice participation next week will factor into his chances of suiting up for Week 1. The rookie second-rounder is expected to serve in a rotational role at safety behind starters Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.