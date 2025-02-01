Covey (neck) is listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.
Covey was limited in practice all week and remains on injured reserve. The return man and depth receiver hasn't played since Week 13 and has seen action on just 50 offensive snaps all season. Covey will have another week of practice to get ready for the Super Bowl.
