Eagles' Chance Campbell: Dealing with hamstring injury

Campbell did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell may have tweaked his hamstring during a practice session earlier in the week, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of the Eagles' preseason opener against the Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 15. He caught on with the Eagles in January and is looking to earn a spot on the 53-man roster by the end of training camp. Campbell was a sixth-round selection of the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft but has not seen regular-season action since 2023.