Cooper and Makai Lemon are positioned to start again Sunday against the Giants, with fellow wideouts DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) ruled out for a third straight game, per PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

Cooper made some big plays earlier this season but hasn't done much with his more recent opportunity, catching just three of nine targets for 36 yards over the past two weeks while playing 94 percent of snaps on offense. He's been targeted on just 13 percent of his routes this year, though that rate could improve some with strong-armed Joe Milton replacing Tanner McKee as the starting QB this week.