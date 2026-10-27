Cooper caught one of three passes for 17 yards during the Eagles' 38-21 loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

With both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) sidelined, the Eagles' wide receiver group was led by Cooper, rookie Makai Lemon and Hollywood Brown during Monday's contest. Cooper led the position group with 61 offensive snaps, but he only had a 17-yard catch to show for it, which he logged on the Eagles' final play of the first quarter. He has only two catches on five targets for 26 yards over his last two games, and his profile as a boom-or-bust touchdown option in fantasy is severely hampered with Tanner McKee under center instead of Jalen Hurts (calf, IR). The Eagles will hit the road for Week 8 against the Commanders on Sunday.