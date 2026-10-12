Cooper caught two of three targets for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Cooper was able to reach paydirt again Sunday, securing a 62-yard touchdown on a deep pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. The wide receiver has taken advantage of a larger workload in the last two weeks with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) sidelined, reeling in five of 10 targets for 104 yards and three touchdowns in Smith's absence. On the year, Cooper has caught seven of 13 targets for 137 yards and four scores over five contests.