Wicks (ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wicks is taking his first on-field reps since Week 6 prep, as he's been sidelined in the meantime due to an ankle injury. Following a Week 10 bye, head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that he feels good about Wicks' chances to return to action Sunday against the Steelers, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ultimately, how Wicks fares in drills Wednesday through Friday will determine if he's cleared ahead of the weekend.