The Eagles selected McMahon in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 190th overall.

The Eagles lost franchise icon Jason Kelce to retirement during the offseason, leaving Cam Jurgens as the presumed starting center to begin the season. McMahon brings a wealth of overall experience after starting four campaigns at NC State, making it unsurprising that his craft and technique are considered his best traits. Despite playing only one year at center -- he was stationed at both right and left guard earlier in his collegiate career -- McMahon lands in a good spot and should make the team barring a disastrous training camp.