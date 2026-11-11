Moore caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards during the Eagles' 19-11 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Week 9 was the Eagles' first game with Joe Milton as the starter, with Tanner McKee relegated to backup duties. Milton completed 18 of his 34 passes, and his lone connection with Moore resulted in a three-yard loss. The Eagles are on a bye for Week 10, and Moore's role on the offense would evaporate if one or both of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was cleared to play in Week 11 against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 22.