Eagles' Gabe Hall: Still dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (shoulder) was sidelined during Tuesday's training camp practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Hall hurt his shoulder during practice Sunday after playing a significant share of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in its preseason opener versus the Bengals, and now his availability for Saturday's preseason game versus the Browns is in doubt. Until he can return, Jacob Sykes could see increased reps on the defensive line.