Minshew completed 18 of 32 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.

Minshew had a disastrous first half, as he was sacked five times as opposed to completing only six passes. He turned things around in the final two quarters, primarily thanks to a 78-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Minshew also threw a pick-six with five minutes remaining in the game, sealing a loss for Philadelphia. It remains to be seen whether Jalen Hurts (shoulder) will return for a Week 18 matchup against the Giants, which will dictate whether Minshew will have the chance to start a third-straight game.