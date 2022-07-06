The Eagles might consider trading Minshew for an early draft pick but otherwise are expected to keep him around as a backup in the final season of his rookie contract, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Minshew was excellent in his one start last year, but Jalen Hurts then returned from an ankle injury and played well down the stretch to lock up a playoff spot. The Eagles then went out and traded for WR A.J. Brown to give their offense a big boost, increasing the odds of Hurts finding success in his second year as a starter. That also means Minshew will be in better position to succeed if he does see the field, but he won't have an opportunity to win the starting this summer.