Calcaterra (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Calcaterra made an early exit from Sunday's 24-17 loss to Washington on account of knee and ankle injuries. He's now listed with just an ankle injury, but it's not enough to keep him out of practice, whereas starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) was a limited participant Wednesday. Goedert didn't practice or play last week, but he now appears on track to return for Sunday's game against the 49ers.