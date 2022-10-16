The Eagles placed Robinson on injured reserve Saturday with an ankle injury.
Robinson was off the Eagles' Week 6 injury report until Friday, when he showed up as a limited participant in practice due to the ankle issue. The late-week addition implies that Robinson suffered the injury in practice, and though he's without a concrete timeline for a return, he'll now have to miss at least four games. The 24-year-old had been inactive for every game since the Eagles signed him off the Vikings' practice squad in mid-September.