The Eagles signed Blue from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Yet another Eagles RB landed on IR on Wednesday, with Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) joining Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot). Blue thus was called up as a reinforcement and could be in line for a decent amount of work right away with Saquon Barkley (back) dealing with another health concern. Blue hasn't played in 2026 but turned 38 carries into 129 yards and one touchdown to go with one catch (on one target) for five yards in five appearances as a rookie fifth-rounder for the Cowboys last season.