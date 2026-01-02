Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Back at full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Campbell was limited Wednesday but appears to be ready for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Washington. The rookier linebacker has compiled 70 tackles (38 solo), two pass breakups, including one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 appearances this season.
