Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Returning for training camp?

Campbell (shoulder) has not practiced all spring but is expected to return for training camp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

As defensive coordinator Vic Fangio stated in late May, the expectation is for Campbell to be ready for Eagles' training camp in July. Campbell, a 2025 first-round pick from Alabama, appeared in 17 regular-season games during his rookie campaign, recording 80 total tackles, three passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble. With Nakobe Dean's departure in free agency, Campbell is expected to operate as one of Philadelphia's top inside linebackers once healthy.