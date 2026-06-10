Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Returning for training camp?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Campbell (shoulder) has not practiced all spring but is expected to return for training camp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

As defensive coordinator Vic Fangio stated in late May, the expectation is for Campbell to be ready for Eagles' training camp in July. Campbell, a 2025 first-round pick from Alabama, appeared in 17 regular-season games during his rookie campaign, recording 80 total tackles, three passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble. With Nakobe Dean's departure in free agency, Campbell is expected to operate as one of Philadelphia's top inside linebackers once healthy.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!