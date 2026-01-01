Campbell (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Campbell likely tweaked his back during the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Bills, when he logged seven tackles (four solo) while playing 71 of 76 defensive snaps (93.4 percent). He'll have two more chances to log a full practice and likely avoid an injury tag for Sunday's game against the Commanders, though he could operate on a snap count as the Eagles prepare to defend their Super Bowl crown.