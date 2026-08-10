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Eagles' Johnny Wilson: DNP Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wilson (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Wilson suffered a season-ending knee injury in August of 2025, but was back for the Eagles' OTAs in late May. The 2024 sixth-rounder popping up with another knee issue does not bode well, but the severity of the issue still remains unclear. Wilson was receiving some first-team wide receiver reps before his injury, meaning his absence only gives Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore more chances to usurp him in the Eagles' pass scheme.

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