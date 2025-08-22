Eagles' Johnny Wilson: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles placed Wilson (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The second-year wideout suffered a season-ending injury to his left knee during practice Tuesday. Wilson previously appeared on track for a depth role, likely standing fourth or fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver. His injury gives recent trade acquisition John Metchie a better chance to make the Week 1 roster.
